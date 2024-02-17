Popular duo unveils fresh identity with a new tag team name on WWE SmackDown

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne hinted at a potential new name for their tag team during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

In recent weeks, the dynamic duo has been on an impressive streak. Their success culminated last Friday when they triumphed over DIY to become the number one contenders for Finn Balor and Damian Priest's Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The highly anticipated title clash will unfold later this month at the Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia.

In a backstage interview during WWE SmackDown, Pete Dunne discussed the positive developments since teaming up with Tyler Bate, confident their journey would culminate in capturing the tag titles at Elimination Chamber.

Bate, recognizing the need for a tag team name, suggested 'New Catch Republic.'

However, Dominik Mysterio interrupted before The Bruiserweight could share his thoughts, asserting that they couldn't defeat any two members of The Judgment Day.

In response, Bate challenged Mysterio and R-Truth to a tag team match the following week. As the former NXT North American Champion walked away, he clarified that R-Truth wasn't even part of their group.

It will be interesting to see if this match is made official for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

