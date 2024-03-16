The Rock could "whip" Cody Rhodes' mom at WrestleMania; according to former WWE manager (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about The Rock's promo on SmackDown this week, which was directed at Cody Rhodes' mom.

This past Monday on RAW, Rhodes cut an emotional promo stating that he would win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania and bestow the title to his mother. On SmackDown, The Great One mocked Cody for the emotional breakdown and said that he would personally hand over a belt to Cody's mother after smashing The American Nightmare with it.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, the wrestling veteran shared that he was initially surprised with how the promo started. He hilariously mentioned it seemed like The Rock was hinting at beating up Rhodes' mother with the belt. Mantell laughed out, stating it would be unique to see Rocky laying the smackdown on Cody's mom.

"I thought he was gonna say when he started, he was gonna whip her. I thought wait a minute that'd be something different. You whip the mama right there on pay-per-view, wham, wham! That would be something different." [16:20 onwards]

It was interesting to see The Rock scorching Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during his promo. In fact, former WWE head writer Vince Russo, earlier this week also mocked Cody for crying on national television week after week.

Rocky's promo this Friday on SmackDown was also along the same line, further lending credibility to his narrative that Cody and his fans were entitled "crybabies."

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Ludwig Kaiser opens up about his girlfriend Tiffany Stratton. Check out his comments below.

Poll : Are you excited for this year's WrestleMania? Hell Yeah! Nope 0 votes View Discussion