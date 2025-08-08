Could Triple H punish WWE Hall of Famer for his recent comments on a 40-year-old superstar?

Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross were engaged in a heated rivalry in WWE. Sami had defeated Kross at Night of Champions 2025, but the latter got his win back on the July 21 episode of RAW. However, the bitter rivals continued their feud, leading to one last clash last weekend on Night One of SummerSlam, where The Herald of Doomsday suffered a high-profile loss.

However, a recent report stated that Karrion Kross' WWE contract is set to expire this weekend. Given the uncertainty over his future and his loss at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Paul Heyman recently opened up about the veteran's situation with the Stamford-based promotion. The Hall of Famer further added that the popularity the 40-year-old has gained among the fans reminded him of the rise of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While fans wonder if WWE will offer a new contract to Karrion Kross, they may also speculate if Triple H will punish Paul Heyman over his positive comments on Kross amid the uncertainty regarding the latter's future. However, this might not happen, as there are reasons to believe Heyman's interview, coupled with other factors, might all point towards The Herald of Doomsday's return.

Apart from Paul Heyman's comments, the company promoted Karrion Kross' book during the SummerSlam pre-show, which could suggest that WWE is interested in re-signing Kross and is just playing things out to generate hype before pulling off a surprise return.

That said, these are just speculations, and it will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Karrion Kross if he re-signs with the company.

Triple H to make Karrion Kross a champion at WWE Clash in Paris?

Since many viewers believe that Karrion Kross should be portrayed as a bigger star than he currently is, Triple H might have him challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris if the Stamford-based promotion offers The Herald of Doomsday a new contract.

If this happens, The Game and his creative team could book Karrion Kross to dethrone Mysterio. The 40-year-old has yet to win a championship since being called up to the main roster. However, with all the momentum Kross has gained over the past few months, management could book him to defeat The Judgment Day member to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

