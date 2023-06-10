Could unlikely WWE Superstar pull off the unthinkable and win Money in the Bank? Exploring all possibilities

Santos Escobar was in a Money in the Bank qualifier match against Mustafa Ali on SmackDown. Escobar dominated the ring and ensured that Mustafa Ali didn’t get the chance to overpower him and secured the victory to become the next participant in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The other superstars who have secured their spot in the ladder match are LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Butch. Either Matt Riddle or Damian Priest will be added to the ladder match as well. Among the superstars, LA Knight has a huge amount of support from the WWE Universe to win the match.

However, Santos Escobar could steal the spotlight and become the winner of the ladder match. If Knight and Escobar’s win-loss statistics of the past five matches are taken into account, the scales weigh toward the LWO member. While LA Knight has a win-loss ratio of 3:2, Escobar’s is 4:1.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: @EscobarWWE gets acquainted with some ladders as he celebrates his win over @AliWWE to earn his way into his first #MITB Ladder match. EXCLUSIVE: @EscobarWWE gets acquainted with some ladders as he celebrates his win over @AliWWE to earn his way into his first #MITB Ladder match.#SmackDown https://t.co/E70PI3lrIy

Even though statistics do not mean anything in WWE, sometimes the promotion uses these numbers to build up a superstar and ensure their growth. On the other hand, the creative will need to decide how the ladder match goes forward, keeping the various championships in mind. Whoever deserves a title run will win the briefcase.

Rey Mysterio has huge dreams for Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega following Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank ladder match allows the winner to cash in their contract on any champion at any place, any time.

On WWE SmackDown which aired on June 2, 2023, Zelina Vega secured her spot in the ladder match. Following the bout, the LWO celebrated Vega's victory backstage, along with making predictions about Santos Escobar.

During that backstage celebration, Rey Mysterio revealed that following the WWE premium live event, Escobar and Vega will be referred to as Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank.

The segment ended with Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar staring into the distance with hope in their eyes!

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes