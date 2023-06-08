"I bet on you" - WWE legend sends Zelina Vega a heartwarming message ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega has received some sound advice ahead of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event on July 1st.

Money in the Bank 2023 will occur next month at the 02 Arena in London, England. Zelina Vega recently qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Lacey Evans on SmackDown. However, most fans were distracted by Lacey's new attire and its striking resemblance to Sgt. Slaughter.

Zelina has several weeks to prepare for the match and got great advice from Savio Vega today on WWE's The Bump. Savio noted that Zelina will have to dig deep and do whatever it takes at Money in the Bank. He added that he bet on her to become the next champion.

"I bet on you. You are going to be the next champion," [From 00:25 - 00:30]

Zelina Vega thanked Savio for the kind words and joked that she couldn't believe that this was happening.

"Thank you so much. That means so much to me. Oh my God, you guys have the Savio Vega telling me Zelina Vega, that is like, insane to me. Thank you so much," said Zelina Vega. [From 00:34 - 00:42]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell doesn't think Zelina Vega will win at Money in the Bank

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is a fan of Zelina Vega's but doesn't think she will be leaving Money in the Bank with the briefcase.

Zelina is currently aligned with the LWO on SmackDown. She punched her ticket to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Lacey Evans on SmackDown and now has the chance to get herself back in the title picture.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell said it was a good victory for Vega on SmackDown but doesn't think she will win at the premium live event.

"I kinda hate that she beat Lacey because I'm a big Lacey fan too. But Zelina beat her, which was a good win and I agree with it. We'll see where it leads to. I don't think she'll win Money in the Bank or anything like that. I think they judge these babyfaces by the merchandise they sell." [From 37:49 - 38:20]

Zelina recently battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. Vega came up short in the match but could get another opportunity down the line if she can win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Which WWE Superstars do you want to win the MITB contract this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

