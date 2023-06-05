32-year-old star sends a bold message after qualifying for WWE Money in the Bank

WWE star Zelina Vega defeated Lacey Evans to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. Following her victory on SmackDown last week, the Latino World Order member made a strong statement.

The 32-year-old went one-on-one with Lacey Evans on the blue brand this past Friday. She defeated the latter via pinfall with her signature Code Red maneuver. Vega becomes the first woman to qualify for this year's Money in the Bank premium live event, which will emanate from O2 Arena, London, in July.

Zelina seemed pumped up and ready for upcoming challenges as she made a bold statement on Twitter. She stated that she is prepared to take all the risk to get her fingertips on the briefcase to bring it home to the LWO:

“They'd say you're taking too big a risk. Poetically speaking, flying toward the sun to burn up." ….but I’m ready to take all the risks necessary to make sure that @WWE #MITB briefcase comes home to #LWO"- she tweeted

Tonight's RAW will host two more qualifying matches of Money in the Bank for the Women's division. Zoey Stark will be in action against Natalya while Becky Lynch will take on Sonya Deville.

Former WWE manager reckons that Zelina Vega will not win WWE Money in the Bank

After her recent victory, Vega might be over the moon, but former WWE manager Dutch Mantell thinks otherwise. Mantell was on Smack Talk last week, and he stated that it might be a good result for the 32-year-old, but he is not certain whether she will go all the way or not:

“I kinda hate that she beat Lacey because I'm a big Lacey fan too. But Zelina beat her, which was a good win, and I agree with it. We'll see where it leads to. I don't think she'll win Money in the Bank or anything like that. I think they judge these babyfaces by the merchandise they sell." [From 37:49 - 38:20]

You can watch the full video here:

The former Queens Crown tournament Champion has never won any singles title in the Stamford-based company. However, the Money in the Bank contract could give her the golden opportunity to do so.

Who do you think will win the Money in the Bank this year? Sound off in the comment section below.

