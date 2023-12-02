Could WWE bring back defunct two-decade-old championship in 2024? Exploring vitality of possible decision

WWE has a big year in 2024. Several Premium Live Events have been confirmed, with a handful in international markets. Two of the PLEs set to take place in 2024 will be in Europe.

WWE Backlash France is scheduled for May 4. Meanwhile, Bash In Berlin has been confirmed for August 31. Looking ahead to the big shows, the company may add a special touch to make them even more critical.

There's a chance that World Wrestling Entertainment could reintroduce the coveted European Championship in time for the big shows. The prized title was first created in 1997 but was retired in 2002, with no sign of returning since. Still, there are several key reasons why the company should consider bringing the belt back.

Expand Tweet

The most obvious reason is that WWE will hold two major Premium Live Events in Europe in 2024 and likely far more in the future. Giving the fans of the market a title to follow that is special and unique to them could be a solid draw.

Beyond that, NXT Europe is supposed to be the company's next big brand. The replacement of NXT UK is expected to launch in 2024.

Introducing the European Championship as NXT Europe's prized possession and giving it exposure at major events could help boost the brand immediately.

A major tournament has been announced for a shot at a WWE title

While it remains to be seen whether WWE opts to reintroduce the coveted European Championship, and details are vague on NXT Europe, there was a major announcement regarding a separate title. This came on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The reigning United States Champion appeared on SmackDown for the first time following winning the prized title. He noted how many superstars hope to challenge him for the prestigious title. As a result, the company put together a tournament to crown a new number-one contender.

The tournament will feature seven of the best and brightest from the blue brand. This includes Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley, Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and Kevin Owens. Additionally, one other star will be included in the match.

Expand Tweet

The eighth man will be a star from the WWE NXT brand. For now, the NXT competitor is a mystery, but more details on who will fill that slot will likely be revealed on Tuesday night.

Regardless, the opportunity is massive for every star involved. Who can dethrone Logan Paul? For now, that remains to be seen.