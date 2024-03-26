Could WWE be forced to make major change to WrestleMania 40 match card following RAW? Possibility and impact explored

WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia has mainly been surrounded by the talk of matches between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes along with the tag team match between Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs Reigns and The Rock. However, apart from these two matches, many other interesting bouts are set to take place.

One such match is between Gunther and Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. While a match between the champion and Zayn has already become the talk of the town, WWE might be forced to make an addition to the match which will further enhance it.

For weeks, there has been uncertainty about Zayn's ability to dethrone Gunther. This uncertainty gained momentum after the Candian lost to Bronson Reed on RAW's latest episode. The loss suffered by Zayn could force Chad Gable and Bronson Reed to approach Adam Pearce.

After approaching the RAW GM, the duo could highlight Sami Zayn's incapability and look to add themselves to the match. While the possibility of this angle can't be predicted, Gable and Reed pulling off something like this would benefit them and WrestleMania 40 as a whole.

Adam Pearce could book a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 40

Since Gunther became champion, it's clear that putting him in singles competition or even in triple threat matches does not lead to him losing the title. Hence, the best thing that could be done to challenge the Austrian is that he could be booked to compete in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 40.

Suppose Bronson Reed and Chad Gable approach Adam Pearce, the RAW GM could be forced to book a Fatal 4-Way match at the mega event. Not only will this potential match cause a threat to Gunther, but it will also add plenty of excitement to the event.

RAW could also witness a number-one contender match

If not a Fatal 4-Way match, WrestleMania 40 could also witness a triple threat match take place. After Chad Gable and Bronson Reed approach Adam Pearce, the RAW GM could book a No.1 contender match between the two, and the winner faces Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 40.

If something like this happens, fans would most likely witness Gable qualify since many members of the WWE Universe wanted to see him win. Regardless of what happens, RAW episodes leading up to WrestleMania will be great to watch.