Could WWE be gearing up for massive celebrity match at Survivor Series? Exploring why it may happen

The 2023 Survivor Series is expected to be a mega event for WWE. Naturally, many big names will perform at the Premium Live Event in the Allstate Arena in Chicago. However, along with the usual massive names, the Stamford-based promotion could also book a big-name celebrity match at Survivor Series.

The celebrity match in question could be between Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. On SmackDown this week, it was confirmed that Paul would face Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel. Given the match is now official, WWE could book Rey to lose to facilitate the return of Bunny.

If Rey loses, WWE could show an angle where Bad Bunny returns to avenge the former's loss. This return could lead to a massive match between Logan Paul and Bad Bunny at Survivor Series. WWE would highly benefit from booking this match, taking into account the popularity of both individuals.

Another reason why this match can take place is because, at the time, Bad Bunny won't be busy with his music career. The Puerto Rican rapper will be performing at a concert in Columbus, Ohio, seven days before the premium live event in Chicago. Hence, the possibility of Bunny's return is very high.

Massive WWE Superstar to return at Survivor Series

Over the years, WWE has been known to plan massive returns at big events. While the Stamford-based promotion's last Premium Live Event, Fastlane, saw the return of Carlito, WWE is planning for the return of a massive superstar for Survivor Series. The superstar in question is Randy Orton.

As per a report from WrestleVotes, the WWE legend is set to make his return at the premium live event in Chicago. The tweet also stated that the merchandise and branding of The Viper had been approved. Further detailing the report, WrestleVotes in their tweet wrote:

"Regarding the Randy Orton return rumors, source states new merchandise & branding has been approved. Also, WWE will present a large social media promotion / digital material for the comeback. It’s indeed happening. Likely Survivor Series or that weekend."

You can check out WrestleVotes' tweet below:

If Randy Orton returns, it will indeed be massive for WWE. Provided that Orton has been away from the Stamford-based promotion since May 2022, one can expect The Viper to receive a huge pop upon his return. Unlike last time, The Legend Killer won't have Matt Riddle by his side. Hence, it will be interesting to see who feuds with Orton when he returns to the promotion.

