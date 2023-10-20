WWE working on massive star's return after 554 days at Survivor Series 2023 - Reports

A massive update has come out in regards to a WWE star's return after a long hiatus.

Randy Orton has been away from TV for well over a year now. On the May 20, 2022, edition of SmackDown, The Usos defeated Orton and Matt Riddle in an Undisputed Tag Team Title match. This was Orton's final match before an injury took him out of action.

As per a new report by WrestleVotes, the WWE legend is rumored to make a huge return at Survivor Series 2023 or during that same weekend.

"Regarding the Randy Orton return rumors, source states new merchandise & branding has been approved. Also, WWE will present a large social media promotion / digital material for the comeback. It’s indeed happening. Likely Survivor Series or that weekend."

Expand Tweet

Orton was doing some of the best work of his career as a member of RK-Bro. A lot has changed since Orton went on a hiatus. Matt Riddle's backstage problems finally forced World Wrestling Entertainment to let him go, and The King of Bros is no longer a part of the promotion.

Orton is one of the greatest superstars of all time. Fans have been patiently waiting to see him make a big return, and he is bound to receive a huge pop when he finally makes an appearance.

Are you excited for Orton's rumored return? Tell us in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches