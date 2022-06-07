Could we see Big Cass in WWE again soon?

When the team of Enzo and Cass invaded WWE back in 2016, they needed no formal introduction. The tag team sensations were already making a name for themselves in NXT and were wildly popular with the fans.

WWE pushed them almost immediately, with Enzo providing lip service and Big Cass doing the heavy lifting. It worked out perfectly as the two men had terrific chemistry together. Their act involved a lot of audience participation, which Vince McMahon is known to love.

Right off the bat, they seemed destined to be one of the promotion's top duos for a long, long time.

But something happened on the way to superstardom, and everything went wrong just as quickly as it went right. Within a few years of their initial success, both members of the team were no longer employed by the company.

After departing WWE, William Morrisey, the man behind the Big Cass character, had to take stock of his life

Morrisey has been more than open about his battles with addiction. In the months that he was out from underneath the corporate umbrella, there have been a lot of stormy days. He suffered a seizure at an indie show due to his poor health, and eventually had to get sober.

He eventually fought through all and became a better man for it. His life improvements have also led to him looking and performing much better. Morrisey appeared with IMPACT Wrestling for over a year and recently wrestled Wardlow on AEW Dynamite.

The man formerly known as Big Cass is currently being billed as 'William Morrisey' or just 'W. Morrisey'. Today, he's much more centered, back in tremendous shape and looking like Cass of old.

He's also currently a free agent, having fulfilled all of his commitments to IMPACT.

Which begs the question: With as talented as this big man is, will we see him back in WWE at some point? He looks to be back in peak physical condition, and if handled correctly, would be a great opponent for someone like Bobby Lashley or the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility. It's more likely that the two parties have had some contact with one another.

After all, it's not like WWE hasn't welcomed back former superstars who have battled through some demons before. Cass was considered to be fairly liked and respected by most in the locker room. So now that he's got his problems worked out, how about another shot at the big time?

It makes sense for Big Cass to take advantage of a second chance at the spotlight. It would be beneficial to not only his soul, but his wallet as well.

For WWE, it's an opportunity to bring on another trained, talented and skilled big man. And you don't get much bigger than Cass. After all? He's seven feet tall... and you can't teach that!

