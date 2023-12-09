Could WWE star be gearing up for a reunion with Sheamus and a 26-year-old star on SmackDown? Looking into the potential clues

WWE Tribute to the Troops Special SmackDown last night was a big show. CM Punk made his return to the blue brand for the first time in nearly a decade, Randy Orton teamed up with LA Knight, and long-time rivals Charlotte Flair and Asuka clashed.

While there was plenty for fans to pay attention to and keep an eye out for, there was also an interesting moment that many in the WWE Universe may have missed. During a backstage segment, a popular star was seen in the background on his phone talking to somebody.

During the ongoing Damage CTRL saga, former United Kingdom Champion Butch was seen in the background. While nobody can know for sure what he was doing, there's a chance that he was reaching out to former WWE Champion Sheamus and the 26-year-old Tyler Bate to make a new and improved version of The Brawing Brutes.

Butch has been with the WWE faction for nearly two years now, but Sheamus has disappeared from television, likely due to an injury. Meanwhile, Ridge Holland showed clear frustration and walked out on his teammate in the middle of a tag match.

The Bruiserweight could be working hard to bring Sheamus back into the fold. Once The Celtic Warrior is back, however, they'll need a third member, given Ridge is gone from the group for good.

NXT's Tyler Bate, who is a long-time friend and rival of The Bruiserweight, could be the perfect option to complete the trio. Butch knows he can trust Bate, and the young star is extremely talented.

Tyler Bate has a major match at WWE NXT Deadline

While Tyler Bate is rumored to be joining the main roster soon, there is no guarantee that the reports are correct. Instead, he may remain on the developmental brand for the time being.

Regardless of whether he's on his way to SmackDown or not, Bate has a major match ahead of him for later tonight at NXT Deadline 2023. He will be one of five male superstars competing in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion will battle Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, Dijak, and Bron Breakker. Whichever superstar manages to survive and win the multi-man match will have a guaranteed title shot at the reigning NXT Champion.

There's a chance that Tyler Bate could win the unique gimmick match. From there, he could potentially fight either Baron Corbin or Ilja Dragunov, whichever star walks away from Deadline 2023 as the NXT Champion. Could Bate finally win the big one in NXT?

