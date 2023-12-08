Reports emerge on 5-time WWE champion's main roster call-up

A recent report has provided information on a five-time WWE champion's main roster call-up very soon.

The name in question is Tyler Bate, who has won the NXT United Kingdom Championship (two times), the UK Heritage Cup (one time), the NXT Tag Team Championship (one time), and the UK Tag Team Championship (one time).

The 26-year-old star has been on the white and gold brand since 2017 and has feuded with the likes of Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa, Gunther, and Pretty Deadly, who are currently on the main roster.

On this week's episode of NXT, Bate defeated Carmelo Hayes, Eddy Thorpe, and Joe Coffey in the Iron Survivor Challenge.

The latest report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that there has been talk of Tyler Bate joining the WWE main roster.

The report also noted that his size isn’t particularly right for that, but the size thing isn’t as big a deal now with Vince McMahon out of the picture and Paul 'Triple H' Levesque being more open-minded about who can be a top star.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels confessed a big regret

Currently, Shawn Michaels has taken the role of creative lead of NXT. With the white and gold show being under The Heartbreak Kid's leadership, he has been receiving a lot of praise.

During the NXT Deadline Media Call, the WWE legend expressed that, while he can guide and coach talent, he misses the direct hands-on approach he employed previously.

This revelation sheds light on Michaels' dedication and commitment to nurturing the next generation of wrestling stars. While the Hall of Famer's current role may restrict his direct involvement, his guidance undoubtedly continues to have a profound impact on the NXT roster.

Only time will tell when Tyler Bate moves from Shawn Michaels' regime to Triple H's leadership on the main roster.

Do you want to see Tyler Bate on WWE's main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here