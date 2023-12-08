Shawn Michaels confesses a big WWE regret

Shawn Michaels is no longer an active WWE Superstar, but he has taken on a big role backstage working as lead for NXT. However, he has one regret.

Michaels stepped away from the wrestling ring after his retirement match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, except for one tag team match in Saudi Arabia. Fans mostly choose to ignore the bout and still consider his match against The Phenom as his final bout in WWE.

Ever since Triple H became the head of WWE Creative, Shawn Michaels had to step up in NXT as the head of the show there. In this role, he has helped build a roster of talent. Most fans accept that the show is more interesting now than it had been in the past.

Speaking on the media conference call ahead of Deadline, Michaels confessed one regret in his current role, which was not being able to work hands-on with talent as much as he used to. In his new role, while he could guide them as a coach, he could give a lot of direct feedback. He added that he missed being able to do that with superstars.

"I can't do it to the extent that I used to." (45:16 - 45:20)

NXT stars have spoken about how Shawn Michaels helped them

There have been several WWE Superstars who have talked about what they learned while working with Michaels.

One such star is former NXT and current AEW talent Adam Cole, who admitted that he had changed his style after working with him.

"I know I've said this so much, but just in case, if someone doesn't know, Shawn Michaels is my favorite pro wrestler of all time," Cole said. "One of the things I cherished most about my time at NXT was not only having him as a mentor and someone that I learned from, but forming a relationship with him was so surreal to me. He taught me so much. ... My ability to listen to the live audience and adjust accordingly changed so much working under Shawn Michaels." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Michaels has clearly had a heavy influence in shaping the styles of quite a few stars.

Are you enjoying the current version of NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here