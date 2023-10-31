Creed Brothers: Who is WWE RAW's newest tag team?

The Creed Brothers are the newest tag team to arrive on WWE RAW. The duo of real-life brothers, Brutus and Julius Creed, made their much-anticipated debut on the red brand against the Alpha Academy tonight.

For those unaware, The Creed Brothers are one of the most promising tag teams on the WWE roster. The pair are former NXT Tag Team Champions, as well as winners of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Brutus and Julius Creed first showed up in NXT as members of Roderick Strong's Diamond Mine stable. The duo started off as heels in Triple H’s version of NXT before becoming one of the most popular babyface tag teams on the developmental brand.

Dave Meltzer had reported in the lead-up to tonight’s WWE RAW that The Creed Brothers were getting called up to the main roster. The veteran journalist further stated that top officials see Julius Creed as a potential singles star.

Prior to tonight, Brutus and Julius Creed last competed on the October 17 episode of NXT. The brothers partook in the Bada Bing Bada Boom Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Chase University (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) won the battle royal. The duo went on to beat The Family (Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) for the tag team titles at NXT Halloween Havoc Night 1 on October 24.

Were The Creed Brothers able to secure victory in their WWE RAW debut?

The Creed Brothers answered Alpha Academy’s open challenge on RAW this week. The brothers answered the challenge on social media. Both teams met in the first hour of RAW. Chad Gable and Otis were accompanied to the ring by Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozwa.

Brutus and Julius Creed, on the other hand, had Ivy Nile at ringside. The two teams put on a great match in front of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena crowd in Greenville, South Carolina. The Creeds pulled off a huge upset by beating Alpha Academy in their WWE RAW debut.

The two teams shook hands after the match as a sign of respect.

