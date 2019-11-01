Crown Jewel 2019: 3 Controversial decisions WWE took and why they were justified

Run!

WWE Crown Jewel surprised all the fans and critics who had already written it off as a show 'not worth watching'. Not only did the show have some great matches, including a spectacular showing by young guns like Mansoor and Humberto Carrillo, but it also featured plenty of moments that will surely be remembered by the fans for a long time - including the after match celebrations by Natalya and Lacey Evans, who participated in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia.

While the show was quite enjoyable as a whole, there were a few snags, and the PPV could certainly have been shorter in length. The much-awaited debut of Cain Velasquez turned out to be a dud, whereas Tyson Fury did a good job on his debut even though his match against Braun Strowman felt like a lingering affair.

Let us take a look at 3 controversial decisions WWE took and why they were the right call:

#3 Bray Wyatt wins the Universal Championship

WWE had backed themselves into the corner with the recent booking of The Fiend, and while it seemed that they might go for another faux finish following the much-criticized finish at Hell in a Cell, the company surprisingly decided to give Wyatt a clean win.

While the decesion itself might not be problematic, the question arises: if WWE were planning to make Wyatt the Universal Champion eventually, why not just do it at Hell in a Cell?

Another problem with this call is that Bray Wyatt being a SmackDown Superstar leaves RAW without a World Champion. However, considering the fan backlash WWE got after the Hell in a Cell finish, they really had no other alternative than to hand The Fiend the red belt to avoid further critisim from the fans.

The two most probable things that could happen now are, either Bray Wyatt will be moved back to RAW, or WWE will ensure that he loses the Championship.

