WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar's unique offer; Major character change planned for Bray Wyatt; Big return after 2 years - 30th October 2019

Shiven Sachdeva // 30 Oct 2019, 23:41 IST

Wyatt/Lesnar

Welcome to another edition of the WWE rumor roundup where we try and bring you the most buzzworthy stories of the day.

With WWE's mega-event - Crown Jewel- set to take place tomorrow, we have a lot of updates revolving around the PPV for you. From Brock Lesnar helping out Hulk Hogan in The Hulkster's time of need to major possible spoilers regarding the Falls Count Match between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt, these rumors are sure to further increase your excitement for the upcoming event:

#5 Brock Lesnar offers Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Jimmy Hart a ride

Hulk Hogan was recently stuck in a precarious predicament when the tires of his plain burst in Iceland. The Hulkster along with Hart and Flair was en route to Saudi Arabia from the USA to join the Superstars for Crown Jewel.

However as per Mike Johnson of PWI, much to the relief for the three legends, Brock Lesnar saved the day as his plane was in Iceland at the same time and The Beast offered the three legends a seat on his private plane which was also heading to Saudi.

Hulk Hogan had taken to Facebook to give a video update of his travel situation where he hinted that a 'Minnesota boy' had helped him out:

Over there is a buddy of ours and he's got the same type of plane we were on, and he's going to be graceful enough to let us climb on board to continue the journey. Former Minnesota boy... we're going to make it."

Brock Lesnar will be defending his WWE Championship against his rival from UFC, Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel whereas Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be in the corners of their respective 5-member teams which will go up against each other at the mega event in Saudi Arabia.

