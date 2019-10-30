WWE Rumors: Significant update on Seth Rollins possibly turning heel

Seth Rollins is a two-time Universal Champion

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31.

Writing on Fightful Select, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that WWE always planned for the two men to have a title rematch in Saudi Arabia, with a double turn set to happen during their match.

However, following the controversial ending to their previous meeting at Hell in a Cell, it is unclear whether WWE has changed their plans ahead of Thursday’s show.

Sapp also noted that the company originally planned for the Crown Jewel match to signal the end of the Rollins vs. Wyatt storyline.

Is Seth Rollins turning heel?

After an entertaining six-month build for “The Fiend”, many people expected Bray Wyatt’s alter-ego to defeat Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell on October 6 and emerge with the Universal Championship.

It looked as though that outcome would come to fruition when Wyatt gained the upper hand in the early stages of the Hell in a Cell match, but Rollins soon took control by following up 11 stomps with a sledgehammer shot to his opponent’s head.

The referee then controversially ended the match without a clear winner, ruling that the Universal Championship encounter could no longer continue due to Wyatt being unable to move.

Since then, WWE has separated the rosters between RAW and SmackDown, with Rollins remaining on the red brand and Wyatt moving to Friday nights on FOX.

Interestingly, Rollins has received more boos than cheers since this storyline began, which explains why WWE has reportedly considered turning him heel at Crown Jewel, solidifying “The Fiend” as a babyface in the process.

