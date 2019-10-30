5 Interferences that can happen at Crown Jewel: Former WWE Champion returns, Superstar brings back forgotten gimmick and attacks Wyatt

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.49K // 30 Oct 2019, 12:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt

WWE's next extravaganza coming from Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, is set to air on 31st October. The show boasts a stacked card and will see both the World Championships being defended.

While Seth Rollins will defend the Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Brock Lesnar will face Cain Velasquez for the WWE Championship.

While historically the Saudi shows have been underwhelming, Crown Jewel 2019 looks like a great card on paper and WWE will surely have some surprises up their sleeves to impress the fans.

Let us take a look at 5 plausible interferences that will take place during the matches at Crown Jewel:

#5 Sheamus (Cesaro vs Mansoor)

The Celtic Warrior and former WWE Champion has been out of action since the SmackDown after WrestleMania this year where Sheamus had suffered a concussion during a 6-man tag team match against The New Day.

Before taking a sabbatical due to his injury issues Sheamus was part of a tag team with SmackDown Superstar Cesaro, who called their tag team The Bar. Cesaro's singles career has not exactly taken off ever since Sheamus left his side and Crown Jewel would be the perfect place to finally reunite the tag-team.

Sheamus could interrupt the match between Cesaro and Mansoor helping his partner pick up a win against the native Superstar. While having a newcomer like Mansoor beat Cesaro would certainly hamper The Swiss Cyborg's credibility, WWE would not want to hand Mansoor a clean defeat in what is likely the biggest match of his career, and so, Cesaro winning with the help of a trusted ally would be perfect.

Reports have revealed that Sheamus has been cleared to wrestle, so it wouldn't be surprising if the former Royal Rumble winner finally makes his return.

Also Read: Reason behind Randy Orton's strange off-screen behavior as of late revealed

1 / 4 NEXT