WWE Rumors: Possible controversial finish being planned for Brock Lesnar's match at Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar

WWE's next event to take place in Saudi Arabia - Crown Jewel- is shaping up to be an exciting event with huge matches including a Falls Count Anywhere match between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, as well as Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez for the WWE Championship, among others.

Lesnar has won the WWE Championship after defeating Kofi Kingston in a matter of seconds on the first edition of SmackDown on FOX. While The New Day member has completely vanished from the title picture ever since he lost the belt, WWE's newest Superstar and Brock Lesnar's long-time rival in UFC - Cain Velasquez - has received a shot at the top belt in his very first WWE match.

WWE has backed themselves into a corner yet again, by booking Brock Lesnar to take on his former nemesis in his first title defense, as having Lesnar lose would tarnish his legacy whereas having Cain taking the defeat would make him seem like a non-threat.

Another controversial finish?

As per Cagesideseats, here is what WWE are likely planning:

Brock Lesnar isn’t expected to lose the WWE championship anytime soon, so expect some sort of schmoz finish at Crown Jewel.

The company received major heat from the fans for the 'schmoz' finish at Hell in a Cell when the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt was stopped by the referee mid-way.

A 'schmoz' finish is one where the fight finishes in general chaos without any proper conclusion or intricate booking.

It would be safe to assume that the fans will not be happy if WWE is planning something along those lines for the first clash between the two former UFC Champions in WWE.

What do you think would be the perfect finish for this historic match at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section!

