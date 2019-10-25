WWE News: Current Champion thanks Randy Orton, says 'see you down the road'

Randy Orton

Randy Orton is not only a treat to watch inside the ring, but his social media posts are just as entertaining, if not more so.

Recently 'The Viper' posted a cryptic message indicating that he may soon be AEW bound. While it is difficult to tell whether Orton is actually being serious or merely trolling WWE fans, his former associate Scott Dawson has come out with a rather interesting tweet of his own.

While this tweet could merely be Dawson referring to Orton moving to RAW in the Draft while The Revival stay on SmackDown, the timing of the Tweet is rather interesting and may hint that the speculation regarding Orton soon heading to AEW may very well be true.

Deciphering Scott Dawson's message

Scott Dawson, who as a member of The Revival holds one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, was briefly involved in a makeshift faction including Randy Orton and Dash Wilder when the trio was feuding against The New Day. While many fans believed the faction would become prominent even after the feud's conclusion, The Revival and Randy Orton ultimately went their separate ways.

Orton recently took to Instagram to post a photo while standing near a sign that stated "Elite Level," along with the caption "tick tock." This led to speculation of him joining AEW once his WWE contract was up. Several reports have indicated that Orton's WWE contract is soon coming to an end, which may be the reason 'The Legend Killer' is hinting at a move to AEW.

Do you think Randy Orton should join AEW or renew his WWE contract and remain loyal to the company he has worked for since 2002? Let us know in the comments section!

