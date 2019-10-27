WWE Rumors: Reason behind Randy Orton's strange off-screen behavior as of late revealed

Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been a loyal soldier in WWE ever since he debuted back in 2002. While many of his peers, including John Cena and Batista, decided to switch paths and join Hollywood, and Brock Lesnar went on to become a UFC Fighter, Orton has remained with WWE without a break.

However, all that might change once Orton's contract gets over in 2020, as The Viper has been teasing leaving WWE and possibly joining AEW. Randy Orton has been sending out cryptic messages on his social media hinting that he may not continue with WWE once his contract is over.

Is Randy Orton merely trolling the fans?

Not only that, his former partner Scott Dawson joined in and posted a tweet which further added to speculation of Orton saying goodbye to WWE. While Randy Orton is notorious for being a troll on social media, the general belief is that this strange and peculiar behavior on the part of the former WWE Champion is merely to get himself a better deal from WWE once his current contract is up.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

Randy Orton’s recent social media behavior is being seen largely as his publicly trying to position himself well for negotiations for his next contract.

There have been some reports stating that the morale in the WWE locker room is not high, and many Superstars are planning to jump to AEW once their contracts are up. In case Randy Orton is one of them, this would be a massive blow for WWE, losing one of their top stars to AEW.

In my mind, there is no way Vince McMahon would let go of the 13-time World Champion and will make every possible attempt to retain Orton as part of the WWE roster.

