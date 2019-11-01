Crown Jewel 2019: 5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar defeated Cain Velasquez to remain WWE Champion

Riju Dasgupta 01 Nov 2019

Brock Lesnar made Cain Velasquez tap out in the match

As has been repeated many a time and then some, Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez met in the octagon in the UFC. When the fight happened, it was Velasquez who came out on top, besting the Beast Incarnate in an unscripted environment.

But when the two men met in a WWE ring in Saudi Arabia, it was Brock Lesnar who came out on top in the said contest. It was an MMA style match where the two men traded blows before Lesnar made Cain Velasquez tap out to retain his Championship.

So why did WWE choose to have Cain Velasquez, who's a huge crossover athlete from the MMA world, lose to Brock Lesnar in his debut match? Why was the decision from the MMA world not repeated in a WWE ring, you ask?

I shall supply you with 5 reasons and I request you, ladies and gentlemen, to leave a comment and let me know what you think.

#5 Sets up a rubber match between Lesnar & Velasquez

The worst thing you can do in the business of professional wrestling is to have a match that ends in a full stop. If a good story is told concerning the individuals in the match, the program can stretch over a period of months. The storyline right now is that Brock Lesnar defeated Cain Velasquez in Saudi Arabia, to avenge his UFC loss, and their record right now is 1-1.

What this essentially does is set up a rubber match down the line where the two men can clash against one another to determine who the ultimate fighter is. If you've followed WWE's booking patterns over the years, you'll know that this is precisely the kind of program that the company is likely to book between these two MMA megastars.

