Crown Jewel 2019: 5 WWE Legends who could return

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.77K // 29 Sep 2019, 23:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are a number of legends who could return for one more match in Saudi Arabia

It's finally been revealed that the fourth WWE trip over to Saudi Arabia will take place on October 31st, otherwise known as Halloween and be called Crown Jewel once again. This gives the company just a month to buildup to the show which is once again expected to exclude the entire Women's Division.

Despite this, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and The Undertaker have already been announced for the event, but every year the Saudi Arabian government put forward a list of names that they would like to see wrestle in The Middle East.

Over the years, the likes of Shawn Michaels, Kane and Goldberg have all dusted off the cobwebs to be part of the show and there could be more names called up to be part of this year's show, since the money on offer is usually enough to do most of the persuading.

On that note, here are five legends who could return for Crown Jewel 2019.

#5 Mick Foley

Mick Foley has showed an interest in wrestling in Saudi Arabia

Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer and a former General Manager of Monday Night Raw, but most recently, he was a victim of The Fiend after the former made a return to WWE in order to share some of the best moments of his career.

Foley hasn't been able to step in the ring for a long time due to the injuries that he has suffered throughout his lengthy career and only recently underwent hip surgery, which was the reason for his departure in favor of Kurt Angle.

Interestingly, whilst many other superstars have turned down the chance to head to Saudi Arabia, The Hardcore legend has revealed that he would be open to making the trip over to The Middle East to perform and a match against The Fiend at this year's event would allow him to exact some revenge following his heartless attack.

1 / 5 NEXT