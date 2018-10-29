5 Surprises At Crown Jewel That Would Shock The WWE Universe

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman will face off for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

We're just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event, which is set to go on after it seemed like it would be scrapped following the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

But the show, which will be the second show in Saudi Arabia in 2018, will go on, with legends like The Undertaker, Kane, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, set to return to the ring, while the stars of RAW and SmackDown are set to put on a great show as well.

Following a spectacular Evolution PPV, which was the first-ever women's only PPV in WWE history, the men will have to step up the game to the wow the WWE Universe, on November 2, 2018.

Here are 5 surprises at Crown Jewel that would shock the WWE Universe:

#5 Dean Ambrose attacking Seth Rollins and then added to the World Cup

Could we see Dean Ambrose at Crown Jewel?

Recent reports have stated that John Cena and Daniel Bryan, who were a part of the Crown Jewel event prior to the murder of Khashoggi, have told WWE management that they would not like to take part in the show.

If that is the case, Cena's spot in the 8-man World Cup event will be open for one Superstar. The perfect addition to the 8-man tournament is to add Dean Ambrose into the mix, as his dynamic with Seth Rollins, after the Lunatic Fringe turned heel, will make for a great story!

The WWE Universe has been waiting for a heel turn from Ambrose, and although the timing of his heel turn was odd at last week's RAW show, it now sets up a great feud with his former Shield brother, who he is still tag team champions with.

We could perhaps see Ambrose ambush Rollins and then the former could demand to be added to the WWE World Cup tournament.

The tournament will also feature Kurt Angle, Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton.

