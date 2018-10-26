×
7 Superstars Who Could Return At WWE Crown Jewel

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.43K   //    26 Oct 2018, 13:20 IST

Enter caption

WWE's Crown Jewel PPV has been mired in controversy, with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi Arabian government, causing shockwaves across the world.

Many fans and pundits have been critical of the WWE's decision to go ahead with the PPV in Saudi Arabia, but it seems like WWE and Vince McMahon are unperturbed by the goings-on in Saudi Arabia.

A few Superstars, most prominently John Cena and Daniel Bryan, are said to not be interested in taking part in the show. With Roman Reigns' illness, injuries to other top Superstars like Kevin Owens, and the rumoured injuries to Bobby Lashley and Samoa Joe, WWE could bring other Superstars to make the event a success.

Here are 7 Superstars who could return at Crown Jewel:

#1 NWO - Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan

Enter caption

The New World Order - Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan, were one of the most popular and dominant factions in pro wrestling history.

It seems that the trio could return to WWE television soon, with WWE even promotion their tour.

Since being reinstated into the Hall of Fame, there have been many rumours that Hulk Hogan would return to WWE television and what better place than at the Crown Jewel, where he sure to be received very well.

Hogan himself confirmed this recently in an interview with Orlando Sentinel:

There are a lot of plans in the works. I’m looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania -- but yeah, we’re moving forward at a rapid pace. It’s exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone.

It remains to be seen if it is only Hogan or all three of the NWO that will appear at the show in Saudi Arabia. Could we see them have a possible face-off with DX, who face the Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker, at Crown Jewel?

Recent rumours have suggested that the NWO would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year, as a group, which could be why Hogan mentioned WrestleMania in his interview (the Hall of Fame ceremony happens on WrestleMania weekend).

They last featured together as a group on WWE television back in WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
