WWE Rumor Mill: Samoa Joe injured?

What's the story?

WWE are gearing up for a few important events, including the Crown Jewel PPV, but their top wrestlers seem to be feeling the strain of the hectic WWE schedule.

As per Wrestling Observer, SmackDown Live Superstar Samoa Joe is working injured, but may have to be pulled out of live events soon.

In case you didn't know...

Following this year's Superstar Shake-Up, Joe was moved to SmackDown Live, where he faced old foe AJ Styles on numerous occasions, in a very personal feud.

Joe lost to Styles at SummerSlam, Hell in a Cell, and the Super Show-Down PPV, and then moved away from the feud with Styles, wrestling with Jeff Hardy on his last wrestling appearance on SmackDown Live on October 9th in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match for the Crown Jewel PPV.

The heart of the matter

The report from the Wrestling Observer states that they do not know the injury that Joe has sustained, but that he is injured. WWE have also not confirmed or disclosed if Joe is injured, as well.

Joe is still listed in WWE's live events for the weekend, so it remains to be seen if he will make an appearance at the live event.

WWE have faced an injury crisis of sorts with their top Superstars as several of them have been injured. Roman Reigns disclosed this week that he has leukemia and stepped away from the ring. Alexa Bliss has sustained an injury as well, following her return from an arm injury.

Bobby Lashley, who turned heel a few weeks ago, is also injured with a separated shoulder injury. Jason Jordan, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn are the other top Superstars who are on the treatment table currently.

What's next?

With Survivor Series just a month away, WWE will probably have to change a few storylines to excite the WWE Universe. Styles, Joe, The Miz and Daniel Bryan were rumored to feature in a match on December 29th and it remains to be seen if WWE will build towards this exciting fatal four-way match.