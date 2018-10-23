WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Superstar To Miss Major PPV?

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.00K // 23 Oct 2018, 11:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

We are just days away from another historic moment in the WWE, when the women Superstars of WWE battle it out in the first all-women's PPV, Evolution.

The show will have a host of present Superstars and those from yesteryear, with several dream matches booked for the show.

Also Read: WWE Rumor Mill: Big Update on Alexa Bliss' Health Before Evolution

One person who may miss out of the show is Alexa Bliss, who is reportedly suffering an injury.

In case you didn't know...

Bliss, who was the former RAW Women's champion, lost to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, which was also Rousey's first title since making the switch to WWE earlier this year.

At WWE Evolution, Bliss is set to partner with Mickie James to take on the team of Trish Stratus and Lita, both WWE Hall of Famers. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey will defend her RAW Women's championship belt against Nikki Bella at the PPV.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer, Bliss was concussed following a live event on Saturday at Hartford, Connecticut, although this has not been confirmed by the WWE.

She was not a part of the live show on Sunday at Boston. Bliss had only recently returned to the WWE following an arm injury, and was preparing for her match with the two WWE Hall of Famers at Evolution.

Fans on social media are reporting that Rousey broke her nose during the match on Saturday, although WWE haven't confirmed this.

Rumors coming out of #WWEHartford are that Ronda broke Alexa’s nose. If this is true, this will be the second time Ronda has injured Bliss in a month. But people won’t complain about Rousey being unsafe. #WWE — 🏒Nicolas🏒 (@PWU_Brosnan) October 21, 2018

What's next?

At Evolution, Bliss and Mickie James will face the team of Trish Stratus and Lita. With rumours suggesting that a women's tag championship will be introduced at the PPV, could either of these teams become the first women's tag team champions?

Evolution will be held on October 28, 2018 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.