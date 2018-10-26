WWE Rumor Mill: WWE to reunite popular faction on RAW?

What's the story?

WWE have recently gone through a rough patch, with several storylines not capturing the audience's attention, while they have also had an injury crisis of sorts, as several Superstars have recently gotten injured, while other Superstars have not been seen on TV for a while.

One Superstar who has been off TV for a while is Bray Wyatt, who has not featured on RAW since August, when he and Matt Hardy - who has since retired - faced off against The B Team on RAW.

It seems that Wyatt could be back on WWE television soon, if the rumors are true.

In case you didn't know...

Wyatt's stock has fallen significantly over the last year or so, as his Sister Abigail gimmick didn't work out, following which he teamed with a "Broken" Matt Hardy, which seemed to fall flat as well.

The duo held the RAW Tag Team Championship belts for a brief while, but following Hardy's retirement, Wyatt hasn't been seen on RAW.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer, Wyatt could reform The Wyatt Family, as Harper currently does not have a tag team partner following Erick Rowan's injury.

The report states: “Since neither has had anything to do since both were in teams and their partners were injured, there was at least a pitch done for Wyatt & Harper to be put back together.”

It may seem like a good idea for them to reform, but the main problem here is that Wyatt is on RAW while Harper is on SmackDown Live.

What's next?

With Braun Strowman set to face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel for the vacant Universal championship belt, a strong faction could work wonders for Strowman, and The Wyatt Family could rule the roost on RAW.