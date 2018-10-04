Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Crown Jewel: 5 best candidates to represent the USA in the WWE World Cup 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
155   //    04 Oct 2018, 16:12 IST

WWE will host their first ever World Cup at the upcoming Crown Jewel event
WWE will host their first ever World Cup at the upcoming Crown Jewel event

Next month, the WWE will make their return to Saudi Arabia when they present Crown Jewel, their second network exclusive event to take place in the country this year.

While there is little known about the event at the moment, the company has confirmed that they will hold their first ever 'WWE World Cup' at the show.

Details about the tournament remain vague but it is presumed that several major countries will be represented in the competition and that it will dominate the majority of the night's proceedings.

Choosing a candidate for most of the countries will be an easy task for the WWE, given their lack of options for a lot of countries, but choosing the correct candidate for the USA will prove to be a difficult task.

Booking the USA to win the tournament, especially on foreign soil, could be as a slightly self-indulgent decision, so the company needs to be careful with who they choose as their representative.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five superstars who could potentially represent the USA in the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel.

#5: Big E

Big E has bags of potential as a singles star
Big E has bags of potential as a singles star

While there is every chance that Big E will be involved in some sort of match with The New Day at Crown Jewel, the current SmackDown tag-team champion could certainly benefit from a successful run in the first ever WWE World Cup.

Of all three members of The New Day, Big E has the most potential as a singles superstar and having him compete in the World Cup could provide him with a nice opportunity to show the world exactly what he is capable of.

The WWE could also treat this as something of a litmus test for the wrestler, and use the tournament as an opportunity to gauge fan's reactions to him as a singles star.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 John Cena Bobby Lashley
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
5 best candidates to win the WWE World Cup
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: Predicting the rest of the card
RELATED STORY
25 Countries that the current roster can represent in the...
RELATED STORY
16 Superstars from different countries who could...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE considering dream match for Rey...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 contenders for winning the World Cup at WWE Crown...
RELATED STORY
3 rumoured matches which must happen at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
8 predictions for the WWE Crown Jewel match card
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Strongest sign yet emerges that Hulk...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who would benefit from a strong showing in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us