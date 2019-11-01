WWE Crown Jewel 2019: Ranking every match from worst to best

The WWE put on an entertaining show at Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 is in the history books and, on the whole, it was an enjoyable show. A lot of the company's shows in Saudi Arabia have been a bit of a mess and this was easily their strongest outing in the country.

While some of the matches, namely the ones involving non-wrestlers, were far from great, the card moved along at a nice pace and the show was consistently entertaining throughout.

This was rounded off by an enjoyable main-event that gave fans the finish that they should have been given at last month's Hell in a Cell event.

Let's take a look back at all of the matches from WWE Crown Jewel 2019 and rank them from worst to best.

8: Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez

Brock Lesnar obliterated Cain Velasquez

What was the point in all of this? The match itself was just the two men dancing around before Velasquez tapped out inside of a couple of minutes, and that was that.

Any hype Cain Velasquez had coming into this match - and let's face it, it wasn't much - was obliterated in a matter of minutes. It didn't help that the Saudi crowd was completely behind Brock Lesnar for this one.

Rey Mysterio did more damage to Lesnar post-match than Velasquez did during the encounter. The post-match sequence did imply that this isn't the last we are going to see of this feud but the WWE will need to do a serious rebuilding job for Cain Velasquez if he is going to face Lesnar for the WWE title again.

Brock Lesnar has once again been booked to look unstoppable in his last two title matches and it will be interesting to see who the WWE lines up for him after this. It's also worth remembering that Rey Mysterio is a Raw superstar, so there is a chance that the WWE will just move Velasquez over there with him and brush this whole thing under the rug until they have built Velasquez more.

