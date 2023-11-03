Crown Jewel to WrestleMania - Predicting the ending for each of the next 5 WWE Premium Live Events

The world of professional wrestling is going through a very exciting period at the moment. Both WWE and AEW are setting records, and multiple stars are doing the best work of their careers in both companies and beyond. The fans are spoilt for choice, with October alone producing an excellent NXT No Mercy and pulsating AEW WrestleDream Pay-Per-View events.

The latter event ended with the amazing spectacle of Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge's debut in the land of the Elite. WWE has had its own game-changing endings in recent times, and with some blockbuster returns, debuts, and title changes rumored to be on the horizon, we could have more iconic closing shots in the coming months.

Just a day before Crown Jewel 2023, let's predict how the next five WWE Premium Live Events will conclude.

#5: WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Roman Reigns defeats LA Knight in a clean way

Roman Reigns and LA Knight have absolutely brought the fireworks on the road to WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief and the Megastar have been spectacular on the mic and explosive in their physical altercations as they build to what is likely to be the main event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. When the day comes, who will end up with their arm raised?

Given how much verbal and physical offense has been afforded to Knight, we suspect that he will push Roman Reigns to the limit. However, unlike most recent defenses of his iconic reign, we do not think The Tribal Chief will need interference to prevail this time. With Solo Sikoa having battled John Cena earlier in the night, Jimmy Uso's intervention will be rebuffed by Knight, forcing the champion to win it himself.

Crown Jewel will end with the Head of the Table standing tall, fireworks blazing into the sky, having established LA Knight as a main eventer.

#4: Survivor Series 2023: CM Punk returns to WWE in his hometown of Chicago

Since the day he was terminated from AEW, CM Punk has constantly been the talk of the wrestling world. The main speculation regarding The Straight Edge Superstar has been whether a return to WWE is imminent, given that Survivor Series 2023 emanates from his hometown of Chicago. The Second City Saint has played coy when asked about a potential return, and multiple reports have shot the idea down.

However, WWE has repeatedly put out what many fans believe to be teased for his return, leading many to believe that he will show up at the Allstate Arena for the premium live event. The flurry of reports indicating that there is no chance of Punk's return seems to have strengthened the fan belief in the potential return because it sounds quite similar to the preceding report of Cody Rhodes' epic return to the company.

Thus, we can easily see Punk returning for a staredown with whoever wins the main event in Chicago to close out Survivor Series 2023.

#3: WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Jade Cargill wins the Women's Royal Rumble Match to book her ticket to WrestleMania 40

One of the most highly anticipated moments in WWE's near future is Jade Cargill's impending debut. The record-breaking former AEW TBS Champion has been teased extensively since her signing was announced, appearing on all three brands to confront multiple top stars. She has been busy at work in the Performance Center preparing for her debut, which is bound to happen sooner rather than later.

What could be a better way to capitalize on her momentum than strapping the proverbial rocket to her back on the road to her first WrestleMania? WWE will be possibly aiming to make a statement with Cargill by displaying her as a huge superstar. This is why we foresee her closing out Royal Rumble 2024, pointing at the WrestleMania sign as fans lose their minds at the prospect of watching her collide with someone like Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows.

#2: Cody Rhodes wins the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Australia

Cody Rhodes failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 via The Bloodline's interference. He was thus unable to achieve his primary objective for returning to the company, which was "finishing his story" by winning the title that eluded his legendary father, the late Dusty Rhodes.

The company has since teased a rematch, most recently in a tense faceoff on the SmackDown's Season Premiere. Barring a blockbuster feud with The Rock, it seems inevitable that The Tribal Chief will find himself up against The American Nightmare for a second consecutive WrestleMania. Rhodes won the Royal Rumble in 2023, so the Elimination Chamber could be his route to the matchup in 2024.

The Perth event could end with The American Nightmare punching his ticket to his attempt at redemption.

#1: WrestleMania 40 Night 2: Cody Rhodes finishes the story

Everything that WWE is currently doing is leading up to WrestleMania 40. The Showcase of Immortals in Philadelphia will be a blockbuster event, culminating in huge title reigns, showcasing established megastars and creating new ones. There are many huge potential moments to look forward to, but arguably none bigger than Cody Rhodes potentially dethroning Roman Reigns.

The potential sequel will be much less predictable than the original, possibly coming after The Tribal Chief has had tensions in The Bloodline. On day 1312 of Reigns' historic run as champion, we predict that Cody Rhodes will dethrone him and close out Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Lincoln Financial Field erupts in ecstatic joy.

Which ending seems to have the most probability of coming to fruition? Sound off in the comments section below!

