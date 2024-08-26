Current champion, absent superstar, and more - 4 WWE stars involved in a movie in 2024

WWE Superstars appearing in Hollywood has become more common in recent years. While some have only ventured into small and cameo roles, some turn it into a full-blown career.

John Cena, Batista, and The Rock are just some of the WWE Superstars who made a name for themselves in Hollywood and have shared the screen with several well-known actors. All three men remain busy in showbiz and have movie projects on the way this year. Interestingly, other current superstars were also involved in films in 2024.

For this list, we will look at four WWE Superstars who are currently involved in a movie project in 2024.

#4. Drew McIntyre and Batista will be in the same movie

One of Batista's movies in 2024 is The Killer's Game, which is set to release in September this year. However, he won't be the only WWE Superstar in the cast as he will be joined by Drew McIntyre.

Drew is set to play a prominent character named Rory Mackenzie, an assassin like Batista's character. This will be a special one for The Scottish Warrior as this will be his acting debut and The Animal himself called him to offer the role.

#3. Cody Rhodes is set to appear in a 2025 action franchise

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will have a busy year in and outside the ring. Despite the hectic schedule of being a titleholder, he managed to land a role in Naked Gun, the fourth film and fifth overall installment in The Naked Gun franchise which is set to release in July 2025.

As per Deadline, not much is known about who The American Nightmare will play in the movie, but it will most likely just be a cameo or a small role. Joining Cody in the movie are Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Liza Koshy, Kevin Durand, and more.

#2. Charlotte Flair landed an interesting role in a horror movie

Fans have not seen Charlotte Flair since December 2023 after sustaining an injury during a match against Asuka. Despite this, it did not prevent her from landing a role in an indie horror film called You Lose You Die.

The film follows a tech expert (Freddie Rodriguez) who runs a popular game show on the dark web hosted by Mr. Creep (Anthony Alvarez) and Ms. Perfect (Charlotte) which sees prisoners competing in several challenges to survive. This will be Flair's second movie, with her first being in 2017 for Psych: The Movie where she played Heather Rockrear.

#1. Roman Reigns filmed a movie before returning to WWE in August

Roman Reigns was absent from WWE television after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. He returned to the company at the 2024 SummerSlam where he cost Solo Sikoa the title. Despite his absence, The Original Tribal Chief was busy in other aspects of his career.

After losing at WrestleMania XL, Keke Palmer shared a photo of Roman in what seemed to be a movie set. It was later shared that it was for a film titled Good Fortune, which could be released in late 2024. He will be joined by Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, and more.

