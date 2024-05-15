What is WWE star Charlotte Flair’s new movie about? 

14-time WWE Women's World Champion Charlotte Flair is set to put her acting chops to the test in a new Horror movie. The Queen has been sidelined from in-ring competition due to an ACL injury but has been cast in the film You Lose, You Die.

Charlotte Flair, 38, has yet to truly dip her toe in the Hollywood world, but she looks to be getting her break with this horror/thriller flick. It's in preproduction and was written by Carlos "Spiff TV" Suarez, who will make his directional debut.

The 2020 Royal Rumble winner will play a character named Ms. Perfect. The film will follow a 'sociopathic tech expert' named Mr. Fantastik (Freddie Rodriguez). He runs a popular game show on the dark web with Ms. Perfect and Mr. Creep (Anthony Alvarez) that sees prisoners competing in challenges to stay alive.

This will be Charlotte Flair's third acting gig. In 2017, she debuted in Psych: The Movie as Heather Rockrear. The Queen of WWE also played herself in an episode of Punky Brewster in 2021.

Fans will be intrigued to see how this affects her impending return to the squared circle. She's been active on social media, posting snaps of herself in the gym, having spent around five months sidelined.

Charlotte Flair is likely to return to WWE SmackDown once medically cleared

Fans eagerly anticipate Charlotte Flair's return to help boost an already exciting female roster. She's been absent since December 2023, and several stars, such as Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton, have emerged during that time.

The Queen wasn't included in the 2024 Draft, which has led to speculation over her future. Will she end up on Monday Night RAW and potentially reignite a long-term feud with Becky Lynch?

The most likely destination is WWE SmackDown because this was the brand she was on when she injured her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Her husband, Andrade, also moved to the blue brand during the 2024 Draft.

Charlotte and Andrade have yet to appear on-screen in WWE, but they could be booked as a duo once she returns. The promotion often ensures real-life couples remain on the same brand. The couple got married in May 2022 in Mexico.

