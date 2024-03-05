Where did Andrade meet his wife Charlotte Flair? Exploring all about the WWE star's love life

Andrade and his wife, Charlotte Flair, are one of the power couples of the current WWE era. Although both stars spent years in the company together, it wasn't until a few years ago that they began dating after a referral from a fellow superstar.

Charlotte Flair joined WWE in 2012. On the other hand, Andrade has been wrestling since 2003, but it wasn't until 2015 that he joined the Stamford-based promotion. Although they have been a part of the same company since 2015, it took a while before they met and began dating.

It was previously revealed that Andrade and Charlotte Flair met in February 2019 during WWE's European Tour, and Karl Anderson played cupid. Andrade shared that while he and Karl were discussing a match they were supposed to have, Anderson said he wanted the talented wrestler to meet someone.

Years later, The Queen revealed she was the one who made the first move. In a tweet, the former champion shared that she asked Karl if her current husband was his friend.

The former NXT Champion left WWE in 2021 and went to AEW, but his romance with Charlotte didn't die down. The couple got engaged on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot on May 27, 2022, in Mexico. Andrade returned to the Stamford-based promotion at this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

How is Andrade's relationship with his wife's father, Ric Flair?

The wrestling couple's wedding in 2022

During an interview with Digital Spy in 2019, the RAW star shared that he was nervous about meeting Ric and even asked Charlotte Flair to say nothing to her father when they were still new.

He said:

"When we first met, I was seriously so, so nervous! Now I'm so happy. I love Ric Flair! He's a great person with me; he talks, texts me, and sometimes we have dinner. He's great with me now. When we first started [dating], I asked Charlotte, 'Please don't say anything to your dad,' and she said, 'No, it's my dad; he won't care!'''

Will Andrade and Charlotte Flair ever be on a storyline in WWE?

Charlotte Flair previously revealed that she pitched an idea to have a storyline with her husband.

During an interview with TV Insider in 2021, Flair said:

"I’ve actually pitched that. I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship or in that light. I can come across cold on TV."

However, most recently, The Queen also said that they are focused on their careers, but it would be something that would be easy to put together.

It remains to be seen if Charlotte Flair and Andrade will feature in a storyline in the future.

Do you want to see Charlotte and Andrade feature in a storyline on WWE TV? Share your views in the comments section below.

