Current Champion breaks character and praises Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair

WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently sat down with Alex McCarthy and discussed a bunch of topics. During the chat Ripley reminisced about a Triple Threat match that was contested between herself, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair shortly before Survivor Series 2019.

The match had taken place on the 22 November 2019 edition of SmackDown Live.

Ripley had won the bout after stealing a pin over Flair, who had Banks locked in a Figure Eight submission hold during the pin. But Ripley had nothing but praise for Flair in her discussion with McCarthy, attributing the idea for the finish to the match to her rival.

Oh man, I wish I could say it was mine. I really do, but it wasn’t. It was Charlotte, she’s smart, man. She’s so smart. She just comes up with the coolest things and I’m just like, ‘Wow.’ I feel so stupid.

Also read: Viral video shows wrestler diving from the 2nd floor of a mall during match

Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match back in January, and it was later teased that The Queen and Rhea Ripley would battle for the NXT Women's title at WrestleMania 36. Flair hasn't made a decision yet as to who her opponent at The Show of Shows will be, and Ripley would have to go through Bianca Belair at NXT TakeOver: Portland before she makes it to WrestleMania as Champion.