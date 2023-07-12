Current champion to challenge Judgment Day member at big event? - 5 NXT stars who could debut at WWE SummerSlam

WWE consists of three main brands. RAW is the longest-running show, having been on the air for 30 years. SmackDown has been around since 1999, so the show is rapidly approaching 25 years on the air. Then there's NXT.

The white & gold brand is much younger. The first episode of NXT began in 2010, and the transition from a competition format officially started in 2012. Over the next decade, NXT bounced between being called a developmental territory and a full-blown brand, but one thing remained constant. NXT churned out fantastic wrestlers regularly.

Fans almost always expect to see call-ups to RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania. Many have also come to expect it to take place following SummerSlam. Given the big event in Detroit is just a few weeks away, could more call-ups be on the way?

An interesting twist would be for an NXT star to debut on the main roster at SummerSlam instead of on a show the following week. This article will look at likely candidates who could officially join RAW or SmackDown.

#5. Carmelo Hayes & #4. Trick Williams, Trick-Melo likely wants revenge on Finn Balor

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams go together like peanut butter and jelly. It is rare for one of the talented NXT Superstars to appear on WWE programming without the other. They're a unit.

As a pair, they've managed to find success. The young and jacked Williams is still learning the ropes, but he's been improving rapidly, thanks partly to Hayes. Meanwhile, Trick has helped Carmelo secure the North American and the NXT Championships.

Both men have flirted with WWE's main roster. Trick recently appeared alongside Carmelo on SmackDown, and Hayes even wrestled a one-off match on RAW. If Carmelo loses his coveted belt at The Great American Bash, both men may officially debut on the main roster at SummerSlam. The move could be to perhaps continue things with The Judgment Day.

#3. Ilja Dragunov could be called up to WWE's main roster

No superstar is more intense than Ilja Dragunov. The Russian star brings violence and pain to a degree nobody else in WWE can replicate. His physical style has been successful, ultimately leading to him winning the United Kingdom Championship.

Today, however, he has an even bigger goal in mind. Ilja defeated Bron Breakker on NXT to earn a title opportunity against Carmelo Hayes. While he could capture the belt, there's a chance that Ilja will fail to win the coveted title.

If Dragunov fails in his pursuit of gold, he could be called up for SummerSlam. Ilja could surprisingly confront Gunther after The Ring General's bout with Drew McIntyre. Gunther and Ilja have a lot of history together, so seeing that continued on the main roster could be pretty exciting.

#2. Cora Jade could fit it in with both Damage CTRL and Judgment Day

Cora Jade on Main Event

Cora Jade could be a top star in WWE for years to come. She is only 22 years old, meaning she could spend another two decades or more with World Wrestling Entertainment. She certainly has the talent to last for a long time.

The Generation of Jade has been exciting on the NXT brand. She's a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion before the belts were unified. She's currently feuding with newcomer Kelani Jordan and WWE veteran Dana Brooke.

While Cora could stay on the white & gold brand and win the NXT Women's Championship in the future, she may join the main roster. If she does, she could excel as a singles star on either RAW or SmackDown. She could also slide into a faction such as Judgment Day to further establish herself as a character.

#1. Bron Breakker is poised to break out on the main roster

Bron Breakker is one of the brightest prospects in WWE. At only 25 years old, he's already a two-time NXT Champion with a very exciting future ahead of him. He is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, but he could potentially find more success than either one.

As noted, Breakker battled Ilja Dragunov on the latest edition of NXT. The winner, ultimately The Mad Russian, will challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at The Great American Bash. This seemingly means there's no direction left for Breakker on the black & gold brand.

Fans have been begging for him to join WWE's main roster. SummerSlam could be the perfect place for him to debut. He could accept an open challenge from Austin Theory or shut someone down in a brutal fashion. Regardless of how, his call-up to the main roster feels inevitable.

