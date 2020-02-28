Current Champion doesn't want to attend SmackDown after WWE Super ShowDown win

SmackDown Live

At WWE Super ShowDown tonight, Bayley retained her SmackDown Live Women's title by defeating Naomi. This was the second time that women competed inside the squared circle in Saudi Arabia, following last year's historic match at Crown Jewel that was contested between Lacey Evans and Natalya.

Soon after her victory over Naomi, Bayley opened up on whether she will be on the upcoming edition of the Blue brand. She stated that she won't be on SmackDown Live, but then added that the higher-ups will yell at her if she doesn't make it to the show.

Yeah, I’m not going. [Sasha] is doing her album, she’s out. She ain’t gonna be there, so I’m not gonna be there.

I’ll probably be there because I have to and I’m the champion and it’s in the contract and they’ll yell at me if I’m not! What? I’m not gonna defend my title again, that’s for sure. What do we have? An 18-hour flight home? SmackDown’s in 19 hours. I’m not gonna make it.

Now that Bayley has successfully defended her title belt at Super ShowDown, and with WrestleMania 36 looming closer, it's almost a certainty that she will defend her title on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. It would be interesting to see who stands up to Bayley as we move ahead on the road to WrestleMania 36.