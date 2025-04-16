Current champion to follow Seth Rollins' footsteps and betray his tag team partner? Huge possibility explored

Seth Rollins is known for a lot of things in WWE, but perhaps the moment he'll forever best be remembered for is the breakup of The Shield. He infamously smashed Roman Reigns in the back with a steel chair and it has become a key point in wrestling history.

Rollins is The Visionary, but he's also quite influential. There is one WWE champion who could potentially follow in Seth Rollins' footsteps. More specifically, Nathan Frazer could soon betray Axiom.

Frazer and Axiom, collectively known as Fraxiom, are arguably the best tag team in professional wrestling today. With that being said, Nathan could decide to chase singles success just as Seth Rollins did over a decade ago.

Fraxiom are the reigning WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. They will be defending their gold at NXT Stand & Deliver this weekend. Supposing they finally lose, Nathan could then put his plan in motion.

Either immediately following their potential defeat, or on NXT the following Tuesday, Nathan could blast Axiom in the back with a steel chair. This would blow the team up once and for all. It would then allow for Nathan to chase singles gold again or even feud with Axiom moving forward.

Seth Rollins and Nathan Frazer could then unite on WWE RAW

There is another option, however. If Nathan Frazer smashes Axiom in the back with a steel chair and recreates the infamous Shield moment, he might decide to move away from NXT altogether. In fact, he might move to the main roster.

Nathan could show up on WWE RAW in search of greater success. Not only that, but he could potentially form an alliance with Seth Rollins. Obviously, this would be due to him following in Seth's footsteps, but their relationship goes deeper than that.

Nathan Frazer was trained at the academy Seth Rollins owns. Not only is he a student of Seth's, but he has remained a mentee under The Visionary in the years since. They even interacted on NXT television before.

With that bond, it isn't difficult to envision the two linking up on Monday Night RAW. Nathan would serve as the future, while Seth is the legend. Rollins can help mold Frazer in his vision and even potentially guide Nathan towards the Intercontinental Title.

Not only that, but Nathan can help Rollins settle some old scores. Rollins and Frazer working together could take care of CM Punk. Roman Reigns could also fall victim to the duo if they unite.

