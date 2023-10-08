Current champion may have teased Randy Orton's return at WWE Fastlane 2023: Find out how

The opening match of Fastlane 2023 saw Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

But The American Nightmare may have also subtly hinted at Randy Orton's return during the match. A spot in this highly entertaining title bout saw Rhodes borrow a popular element from The Viper.

Orton often mimics a captivating hunting maneuver before hitting his RKO, which sees him bang his hands on the mat before getting himself into the position. The move perfectly makes him look menacing, waiting to deal the final blow to his opponent.

The American Nightmare did something similar during his title contest at Fastlane when he repeatedly banged his hands against the mat and got the crowd to clap in sync. He then launched vicious blows on Finn Balor to gain momentum for his side.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's history dates back to when they worked together in The Legacy. The Viper has been off the WWE television for months, recovering from a significant back surgery. However, he was recently spotted at the Performance Center, seemingly preparing for his return.

Fans are excited to see Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton cross paths when the latter returns. The American Nightmare's Orton-esque move at Fastlane could be a massive hint at WWE's plans for The Viper's return.

How did Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane 2023?

Finn Balor and Damian Priest were formidable champions to dethrone but were betrayed by a horrible mistake. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio initially walked out to help Balor and Priest against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. However, the former Bloodline member was quick to take care of the distractions.

Later, JD McDonagh made his presence known, but his plan quickly backfired. JD accidentally hit Damian Priest in the knee after Cody Rhodes ducked. The American Nightmare then delivered a Cross Rhodes that kept Priest flat for the rest of the bout.

Cody Rhodes then joined Jey Uso inside the ring as the duo teamed up to take down Balor. The American Nightmare pinned The Prince to secure the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.