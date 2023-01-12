Current champion reacts to Stephanie McMahon's shocking WWE resignation

Following Stephanie McMahon's surprise resignation from WWE this week, current Intercontinental Champion Gunther has shared his thoughts on her departure.

In light of Vince McMahon's return to the company as Executive Chairman of the board, Stephanie announced on social media that she would be stepping down as WWE CEO effective immediately.

During a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News, Gunther spoke about his few interactions with Stephanie and her decision to leave the company.

"To be fair, I only had very brief interactions with her. She’s always been very nice and very lovely. And yeah, I’m happy for her that she’s going to be able now to take time off and enjoy time with her family. And yeah, I think you should be happy for anyone who’s in a position to do that. All the best to her." (H/T Dallas Morning News)

Stephanie still has a personal connection to WWE, with her father as Chairman and her husband Triple H working as the company's Chief Content Officer.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Oklahoma Thunder play the Chicago Bulls this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Wrestling veteran on Stephanie McMahon leaving WWE

Not many expected Stephanie's abrupt departure in what has been a rollercoaster start to 2023 for the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on other ways that WWE could have handled The Billion Dollar Princess' resignation.

"'I’ve decided now to, as a buyer, leave, go back to spending more time with my family and also f*ck you I quit!!'. They could of at least had her say ‘I’m gonna continue my leave and spend more time with my children’ and let her quit next week but no." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

Stephanie McMahon worked as WWE's co-CEO for a brief period of time. However, her work received widespread praise as many new and old fans gravitated toward the product.

What are your thoughts on Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes