Current Champion ready to confront Brock Lesnar and enter WWE Royal Rumble at No.2

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News

23 Jan 2020, 19:20 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble at No.1, despite being WWE Champion

WWE NXT Superstar WALTER is prepared to be the second entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble, setting up a possible dream encounter with No.1 entrant Brock Lesnar.

The NXT UK Champion made headlines earlier this week when he criticised WWE’s use of him in the RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT match at Survivor Series in November 2019, and he now looks set to be an entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble in Houston, Texas on January 26.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, the Austrian said he has a lot of respect for Lesnar and he is willing to confront the WWE Champion at the start of the match.

"I will go in second, I don't care. I respect the guy because I think Brock Lesnar is the smartest professional wrestler on the planet right now. The number one, work the least amount of time for everybody else, do your own thing... perfect.”

WALTER added that people who dislike Lesnar only do so because they are “jealous that they are not as smart as him”, and he revealed that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is one of his favourite wrestlers to watch.

