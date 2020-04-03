Current champion reveals backstage reaction regarding WWE WrestleMania 36

Backstage reactions in regards to WrestleMania 36 have been revealed by a current champion.

This year's WrestleMania will take place at the WWE Performance Center.

Vince McMahon and co. have decided to move WrestleMania 36 to the WWE PC

With the massive coronavirus outbreak around the globe, this year's WrestleMania 36 will be aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no fans in attendance, While this remains as a very bold move from WWE, it was the right call with the current situation in hand.

While speaking to Muscle & Fitness on the topic, one half of the current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, John Morrison has claimed that despite WrestleMania 36 being moved to the WWE Performance Center, there is a lot of backstage "buzz" regarding the event.

John Morrison claims there is still backstage "buzz' regarding WrestleMania 36

Having made his return to WWE in the latter stages of 2019, John Morrison is set to enter WrestleMania 36 as a champion, as he and his tag team partner, The Miz, will be walking into the event as the reigning SmackDown Tag Champs.

In the lead-up to the event, Morrison sat down for an interview with Muscle & Fitness and claimed that the atmosphere is a lot different for this year's WrestleMania, considering there won't be any fans in attendance in comparison to the 100,000 people who get to witness the show live every year.

However, regardless of what the situation is, Morrison did claim that there is a lot of vibe and buzz in regards to the event. After all, it still remains to be the biggest WWE event of the year. (H/T: SEScoops)

“I mean, yeah, the atmosphere is a little bit different than an arena full of 100,000 people, but it’s still WrestleMania. It still has this vibe, it still feels like the most important show of the year. It still had that buzz backstage.”

At WrestleMania 36, Miz and Morrison were supposed to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat Match also involving former champions The Usos and The New Day. However, with The A-Lister falling sick, it seems that the match has been pulled from the card.

When is WrestleMania 36 scheduled for?

WrestleMania 36 is currently on schedule for April 4th and 5th and will be taking place over two different nights at the WWE Performance Center. The event will feature several top Superstars from across the WWE roster, including WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, and 16-time WWE Champion John Cena, as well.