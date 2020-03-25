Current Champion reveals why WWE NXT stands out from other wrestling shows

He also revealed how he is trying to make things better for himself and the Black-and-Gold brand.

NXT and AEW Dynamite go head-to-head every Wednesday night.

WWE NXT

From being the developmental territory for its future Superstars, WWE NXT has evolved into a brand of its own. The weekly episodes of the Black and Gold brand now air every Wednesday night on the USA Network, going head-to-head in a viewership war against AEW Dynamite on TNT.

NXT Superstars have played a pivotal role in its success and their dominance over the RAW and SmackDown talents during Survivor Series, which elevated them to the next level.

But what paved the way for NXT's triumph?

In a recent Q&A session with WWE UK, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee revealed why he feels the Black and Gold brand is so successful.

It’s a mixture of things, from being inclusive, trying to make sure that the fans are enjoying whatever it is that they are watching, adapting to them in general, in essence giving them what they want… But also there is a certain level of passion that goes into it. I feel like there is not a lot of talent in the world that takes the amount of pride that we do, in trying to produce the greatest professional wrestling product that we possibly can.

The Limitless One also stated that he aims at boosting the growth of NXT. Lee mentioned that he is continuously working to make himself a better athlete and he must add to the prestige of the NXT North American Championship.

For me, the goal is to continue that trend and not only do that for NXT but also for my own brand, as a representative for a larger than normal athlete. It’s my duty to represent in a manner that makes me undeniable, not just for me, but for the people that come after me.

Keith Lee is one of the major attractions of the Black and Gold brand right now and hopefully, he will hold onto the NXT North American Championship for a long time.