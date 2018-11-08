WWE Rumor Mill: Current Champion set to re-sign with WWE?

What's the story?

When Shinsuke Nakamura signed a contract with WWE in early 2016, it was considered one of the most high-profile signings in the history of the company. It was reported that he had signed a 3-year contract, which is set to expire some time before WrestleMania 35.

Amidst all the speculation of Nakamura going back to NJPW, based on WWE advertisements for the May European tour, it seems like Nakamura isn't going anywhere.

In case you didn't know...

Shinsuke Nakamura's signing was a huge deal in 2016 and it was treated as such when he joined NXT in 2016. He spent exactly one year in NXT, where he became the second-ever 2-time NXT Champion.

When Nakamura came to the United States, it was not only for a different challenge but to slow down and prevent future injuries. If you're not aware, the Japanese Strong Style wrestling involves a lot of stiffness and physicality, leading wrestlers getting multiple injuries in vulnerable regions.

For Nakamura, the shift to WWE meant adapting to WWE's style, which is generally considered slower, safer and more importantly, sustainable long term. It's common sense to think that at the age of 38, he simply wants to wind down his career and make as much money before retiring.

The heart of the matter

WWE's European tour in May has Shinsuke Nakamura front and centre in the advertisement. Interestingly enough, he happens to be the only superstar advertised.

As mentioned, his contract expires sometime before WrestleMania next year and it wouldn't be surprising to see Nakamura sign a new contract. However, it's possible that he may only sign a short-term contract and keep going accordingly.

Hopefully, 2019 sees Nakamura achieve more success. 2018 saw him win the Men's Royal Rumble match and even the United States Championship. He was also in a high-profile WWE title match at WrestleMania 34.

What's next?

It's going to be interesting to see what Nakamura's creative direction is. Even as United States Champion, WWE really hasn't given him anything to work with and he's been less active as champion than he was before.

Hopefully, things change soon.

