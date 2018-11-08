×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE Rumor Mill: Current Champion set to re-sign with WWE?

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.46K   //    08 Nov 2018, 11:45 IST

What's the story?

When Shinsuke Nakamura signed a contract with WWE in early 2016, it was considered one of the most high-profile signings in the history of the company. It was reported that he had signed a 3-year contract, which is set to expire some time before WrestleMania 35.

Amidst all the speculation of Nakamura going back to NJPW, based on WWE advertisements for the May European tour, it seems like Nakamura isn't going anywhere.

In case you didn't know...

Shinsuke Nakamura's signing was a huge deal in 2016 and it was treated as such when he joined NXT in 2016. He spent exactly one year in NXT, where he became the second-ever 2-time NXT Champion.

When Nakamura came to the United States, it was not only for a different challenge but to slow down and prevent future injuries. If you're not aware, the Japanese Strong Style wrestling involves a lot of stiffness and physicality, leading wrestlers getting multiple injuries in vulnerable regions.

For Nakamura, the shift to WWE meant adapting to WWE's style, which is generally considered slower, safer and more importantly, sustainable long term. It's common sense to think that at the age of 38, he simply wants to wind down his career and make as much money before retiring.

The heart of the matter

WWE's European tour in May has Shinsuke Nakamura front and centre in the advertisement. Interestingly enough, he happens to be the only superstar advertised.

As mentioned, his contract expires sometime before WrestleMania next year and it wouldn't be surprising to see Nakamura sign a new contract. However, it's possible that he may only sign a short-term contract and keep going accordingly.

Hopefully, 2019 sees Nakamura achieve more success. 2018 saw him win the Men's Royal Rumble match and even the United States Championship. He was also in a high-profile WWE title match at WrestleMania 34.

What's next?

It's going to be interesting to see what Nakamura's creative direction is. Even as United States Champion, WWE really hasn't given him anything to work with and he's been less active as champion than he was before.

Hopefully, things change soon.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com


Topics you might be interested in:
Triple H Shinsuke Nakamura
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura talks about his future in the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: 'Dream match' planned for AJ Styles at...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Braun Strowman's Opponent For TLC Changed?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Punishment Martinez signs with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE to add another superstar to the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Teases Batista's Potential...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on rumored Shawn Michaels vs...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact Rumor Mill: Impact Wrestling Execs And WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Superstar To Miss Major PPV?
RELATED STORY
 WWE Rumour Mill: Major update on Brock Lesnar's WWE future
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us