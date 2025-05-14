Current champion to steal Dominik Mysterio amid Liv Morgan’s absence? Potential explored

Liv Morgan is currently away from WWE and Dominik Mysterio, and with good reason. She is in Japan filming Takashi Miike's Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. It's certainly a great opportunity for her, but while she is away, could a current champion steal Mysterio from her?
The answer to this question is potentially yes, especially seeing as the current champion is none other than Liv Morgan's good friend and tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan and Rodriguez are the current Women's Tag Team Champions, but with the former away, the latter could look to take advantage.
Since she joined The Judgment Day, there has rarely been a moment where Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio aren't in the same frame. The trio is very close, but so far, most of the focus has been on Dirty Dom and Morgan's relationship.
However, now that Morgan is away, WWE could look to rehash the storyline they did last year. Only this time around, the former Women's World Champion is in Rhea Ripley's shoes, and Big Mami Cool is in hers. By the time the 30-year-old returns, Dominik Mysterio will be smitten with Rodriguez, sparking a feud that could potentially go all the way to WrestleMania 42.
Of course, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling what WWE has planned for the Mysterio-Morgan relationship, let alone if Raquel Rodriguez will get involved.
Dominik Mysterio recently revealed a trick wrestlers use during matches
Whether or not Dominik Mysterio will cheat on Liv Morgan is something that remains to be seen. As of now, the Intercontinental Champion is focused on making the best of his title reign and proving to the world that he is, as he claims, the greatest Mysterio of all time.
In order to do that, he needs to win matches, and in fairness to Mysterio, while he may not be beloved by the WWE Universe, he is talented. Recently, on the Raw Talk podcast, Dirty Dom let slip a secret about how things work in the ring to Bradley Martyn.
He shared how WWE Superstars communicate in the ring. He revealed that there are lots of ways two performers can get messages across, including using the referee.
Mysterio wasn't sure if sharing this information would get him in trouble. Now, there's nothing he can do about it. The word is out there, and all he can do is hope his actions don't come back to bite him.