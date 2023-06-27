Current champion to turn heel on Seth Rollins and cost him the title at WWE Money in the Bank? Exploring major swerve

Seth Rollins is going into WWE Money in the Bank to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. The star appears to be the favorite to retain his title. However, there's a chance that he will still lose, and it looks like there could be a star trying to make sure that happens.

Carmelo Hayes has suddenly become very involved with Seth Rollins, helping him out this week when Finn Balor attacked him. The two started to brawl, and the fight went to the ringside area.

Hayes was right there and took the opportunity that came at him, helping out Rollins and attacking Balor. The latter escaped and left Rollins fuming. At this point, he is outnumbered at Money in the Bank, with the rest of the Judgment Day possibly set to support Finn.

However, this is the second time that Hayes has helped Rollins, also helping him against Bron Breakker last week.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle CARMELO HAYES COMES UP CLUTCH FOR SETH ROLLINS TAKING THE CHAIR OUT OF FINN'S HANDS!! #WWERaw CARMELO HAYES COMES UP CLUTCH FOR SETH ROLLINS TAKING THE CHAIR OUT OF FINN'S HANDS!! #WWERaw https://t.co/xn31Ra5VME

It remains to be seen if he appears to help him at Money in the Bank, but if he does, there's always a chance that he will cost the champion his title. Hayes may be a great face, but he has proven himself to be a great heel in the past.

Rollins has placed his faith in the star, which might be the perfect chance to betray him. As the NXT Champion, Hayes wants every eye on him, and there's no better way to do that than by challenging Seth Rollins in a feud. If he costs Rollins the title, there's no chance that The Architect will let it go quickly.

Carmelo Hayes and Seth Rollins could help make WWE NXT relevant again

Over recent weeks, multiple main roster stars have made their way to NXT again. The brand has lost the initial importance it had years back when competing with AEW in the "Wednesday Night Wars."

Having an enraged Seth Rollins compete against Carmelo Hayes in a feud after losing his title would bring a lot of eyes to the brand and might help push up its value again.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



#WWERaw Seth Rollins shouting out Carmelo Hayes who is sitting ringside, you love to see it. Seth Rollins shouting out Carmelo Hayes who is sitting ringside, you love to see it. 👏 #WWERaw https://t.co/Xj3a4ji5PN

For the moment, all of this is speculation, but the way things have been going, the swerve remains possible at the upcoming event.

Can you see Carmelo Hayes betray Rollins? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

