Current Champion upset at WWE for promoting Charlotte Flair ahead of WrestleMania 36

The Superstar wasn't happy at seeing Charlotte on the WrestleMania 36 poster.

She urged WWE to promote her and the brand she wrestles on.

Charlotte Flair

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is going to defend her title in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match at WrestleMania 36, against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Tamina. Recently, Bayley put up a tweet expressing her disappointment over WWE promoting Charlotte Flair over her for The Show of Shows.

Bayley posted a video that shows the final moments of the RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania 33. The ending to the match saw Bayley pinning Flair to retain her title. The video then shows the official WrestleMania 36 poster, featuring John Cena, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

Bayley stated in the caption that the WWE social media team asked her to share the video to promote 'Mania week. She added that the person she's pinning in the video is featured on the poster, while she didn't even get a T-shirt on WWE Shop. Bayley then urged WWE to promote her, as well as SmackDown. Check out her tweet below:

I just got a text from da social team asking me to tweet this video of your Role Model silencing da doubters (ding dong) to “promote mania week”. But da chick I’m pinning is on da marquee & I don’t even get a @WWEShop tshirt?!??!!! PROMOTE ME!!! PROMOTE SD!!! You’re all done for pic.twitter.com/wBwVPbN15V — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 30, 2020

Bayley made her way to the main roster in 2016, and eventually won the RAW Women's title by defeating Flair. At WrestleMania 33, Bayley successfully defended her title in a Fatal 4-Way match that also featured Nia Jax, Charlotte, and Sasha Banks.

Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match, and is going to face Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows with the NXT Women's title on the line.