Current IMPACT Wrestling stars reject Vince McMahon's offer to return at WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

Current IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (FKA The IIconics) have turned down WWE's offer to be part of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

While Vince McMahon and the WWE were successful in utilizing the "Forbidden Door" with IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James, the same can't be said for The IInspiration.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay didn't feel like now was the right time to entertain a return to WWE, even for the Royal Rumble match. Sapp states that The IInpsiration are happy with the current path they've found themselves on since joining IMPACT Wrestling.

How many surprises are left for the WWE Royal Rumble?

SRS made it clear that this was the decision of Lee and McKay. IMPACT Wrestling were willing to approve and sign off on the appearance just as they did for Mickie James.

Even though fans won't see the former Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in this year's Rumble match, it doesn't mean that WWE isn't working on other surprises for this Saturday's premium live event.

Sapp went on to confirm that other released talent from the past two years had been approached, not just The IInspiration. He didn't go as far as to mention specific names.

With several spots still open in both the Women's and Men's Rumble matches, there should be no shortage of surprises this weekend in St. Louis as the road to WrestleMania officially kicks off.

What are your thoughts on Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay turning down a spot in the Rumble? What other surprises are you hoping to see this Saturday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

