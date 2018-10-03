Current IWGP Champion set for Impact Wrestling debut?

Is Chris Jericho heading to Impact Wrestling?

What's the story?

The Ayatollah of Rock 'N Rolla is said to be debuting on Impact Wrestling soon. The current free agent is said to debuting at Bound For Glory which takes place on October 14, 2018.

In Case You Didn't know?

Chris Jericho is considered a legend inside the squared circle. The Lionheart is a former 6-time WWE World Champion, 7-time WWE Tag Team Champion, 9-time Intercontinental Champion, and the 2-time United States Champion. Still, at the age of 47, he performs as great as young competitors and gives them a tough competition. Chris Jericho is the current IWGP Intercontinental Champion. However, his current WWE contract has expired.

With Jericho being in good terms with Vince McMahon(owner of WWE), he has himself stated that he would not work for any other USA company as Vince McMahon might be upset about that. However, it seems like Jericho is going to be on Impact Wrestling soon.

The Heart of the Matter

Currently a free agent, Chris Jericho has a good standing with the WWE. However, after months of speculation of Jericho joining Impact, Chris Jericho might really be heading to Impact.

According to Joe Perich on Barnburner's No Hold Barred podcast, Chris Jericho might show at Bound For Glory pay per view. We know that Jericho has good friends on Impact(like Don Callis), however, it might be interesting to see the reaction of Vince McMahon if Jericho shows up at Impact Wrestling pay per view.

What's next?

There is still no word from Chris Jericho or Impact Wrestling about working together. Chris Jericho is a legend and deserves to work wherever he wants. With Bound for Glory just two weeks away from us, we might know whether Jericho is going to work with Impact or not. However, with the talent both on the mic and in the ring, Jericho can have a great run with them. With that being said, his debut on Impact Wrestling would be a money deal for Impact and would make the Impact must-watch again.